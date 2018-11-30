Student Art: Watercolor Landscape and Adv. Watercolor, 2nd Session

Posted above, are four paintings from the 2018 session of watercolor landscape. We studied creating a center of interest, use of value and division of space, color, using masking fluid, techniques for clouds, skies, water and trees. We discussed buildings and learned technique for painting “little people in our landscapes. If you would like to view the gallery of all 27 landscape paintings please click here.

The above paintings were created by artists in the 2nd session of adv. watercolor this fall. This is a group of artists who have completed all the other classes and still want to come together to learn from one another. They are to create 3 paintings each six week session and they share and critique their work at the end of every meeting. I serve as a mentor or helper. If you would like to see the entire gallery of their work, this session, please click here.

Thank you to all of the artists who shared their work here.

